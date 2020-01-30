Legislation to limit rerunning bond votes heads to Senate

Backers say taxing districts should only get one shot a year at asking voters to approve bonds.

BOISE, Idaho — Bond elections that fail won't be allowed before voters again for a minimum of 11 months under legislation that passed the House.

The House voted 48-21 Thursday to send the measure to the Senate.

Backers say taxing districts should only get one shot a year at asking voters to approve bonds.

They contend that repeatedly bringing back bond votes wears down voters until they finally approve.

Opponents say taxing districts typically communicate with voters to find out why a bond failed and make changes before trying again.