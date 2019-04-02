BOISE, Idaho — Legislation requiring daycare facilities and schools notify parents that they can opt out of immunizations for their children has been delayed due to concerns over how much the potential new law might cost.

The House Health and Welfare Committee on Monday voted to return the legislation for clarification to its sponsor, Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird.

Lawmakers told Giddings that it wasn't clear if the new law might require just an email or expensive postage requiring confirmation that parents received the notification.

Idaho parents can opt out of immunizing their children under Idaho law for religious objections as well as with a medical doctor's statement saying immunizations could endanger the life or health of the child.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho has some of the highest exemption rates in the nation.