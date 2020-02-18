Lawmakers working on cutting property taxes for Idaho's most vulnerable

The legislation would update the state's circuit breaker program. This helps Idahoans who are 65 and older, disabled, blind, or widowed and other qualified groups.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation is being worked on to try and prevent senior citizens and disabled Idahoans from being priced out of their homes.

This is due to the rising property taxes hitting many areas of the state.

State lawmakers have proposed several ideas to try and fix the issue, and another bill with bi-partisan support is being introduced.

“One of the things we don't want to do is ever tax someone out of their home,” Bill sponsor and Burley Republican Sen. Kelly Anthon said. “So, the bill is making some adjustments to Idaho statute so more people can qualify.”

The legislation would increase the Idaho’s property tax reduction program benefit, often called the circuit breaker program. This helps lower the property tax bill for those who qualify.

Right now, the program helps pay $1,320 of a property tax bill. This legislation would increase the financial help to $2,000.

It would also change the income requirements to qualify for the program. The current income limit is $31,280 per year. That is per household. This means if there is one person in a home who makes more than that, they’re ineligible. It means the same thing for a couple who makes more than that.

This legislation increases that threshold and takes into account household size when setting the income eligibility limit.

The bill will raise the threshold for households of two or more to $40,000 per year, and it will raise it to $32,000 per year for an individual.

“Disadvantaged people have a personal property tax crisis every year and they need help with that,” Bill sponsor and Democratic Sen. Grant Burgoyne said.

“It’s important for us to provide for those most vulnerable Idahoans,” Anthon added. “We have the money to do it, we've got the easy fix in the legislation to do it, it would be a great thing for Idaho.”

The money for this legislation is coming from the tax relief fund. Anthon told KTVB it's estimated that fund has around $80 million, and this legislation would cost around $6 million.