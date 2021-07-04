Lawmaker panel advances two anti-abortion bills to Senate

The Senate State Affairs Committee sent one of the bills to the full Senate to be amended.

A panel of Idaho lawmakers advanced two bills targeting abortion Wednesday.

One attempts to dissuade women from having abortions if the fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Another would eliminate any government funding from health care providers, schools or other entities if they provide abortions, refer someone to an abortion provider or even contract with someone affiliated with an abortion provider for non-abortion services.

The funding bill would also bar schools from dispensing emergency contraception, even though emergency contraception prevents pregnancy and doesn't end an established pregnancy.