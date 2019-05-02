BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would exempt Idaho from switching to daylight savings time is being revised at the Idaho Capitol.

The measure was introduced last Friday by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, to the House State Affairs Committee. Upon further review, Zito says she is making changes and plans to introduce a new bill that will allow northern Idaho to stay on the same time as neighboring Washington state.

“We worked hard to take into consideration what will work for everyone,” said Zito.

Meanwhile, southern Idaho would remain on Mountain Standard Time year-round.

Zito said she gets lots of feedback about this issue from across the state.

“It’s the same number of hours of daylight, we just fool with the clock,” she remarked about the time change.

The new bill is currently being drafted and Zito expects introduce it for a print hearing soon.

If the bill is approved by the Legislature, it would still require congressional approval for it to go into effect.

Daylight savings time starts in Idaho at 2 a.m. on March 10. It runs until November 3.