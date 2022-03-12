Lauren Necochea elected as Idaho Democratic Party Chair

Necochea will replace Deborah Silver, who served as the acting Chair after Fred Cornforth stepped down in January amid a battle with cancer.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Democratic Party State Central Committee announced it elected Rep. Lauren Necochea (D-Boise) as the new party Chair on Saturday at the 28th Annual Frank & Bethine Church Gala.

Necochea will replace Deborah Silver, who has served as the Idaho Democratic Party acting Chair since January.

Silver stepped into the role following Fred Cornforth's announcement that he was stepping down after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Cornforth was named Chair in March of 2021 and transitioned out of his role Jan. 15.

Necochea is Idaho's Assistant House Minority Leader and is in her second term as a state representative in Boise's District 19. Idaho Gov. Brad Little appointed Necochea to the Idaho Legislature in December of 2019.

Prior to joining the Idaho Legislature, Necochea was the director of the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children.

“When we focus on creating opportunities for every single Idahoan, we can all thrive," Necochea said in an email news release. "Sadly, our unbalanced political landscape is dominated by extremism, conspiracy theories, and mean-spirited tactics. These distractions leave too many Idahoans behind. I look forward to working with Idaho Democrats across the state to elect leaders who will focus on what Idahoans really need: a strong economy, great schools, and a wonderful quality of life."

The Idaho Democratic Party State Central Committee also elected Evan Koch of Kootenai County as First Vice Chair and Elle Casner of Ada County as Second Vice Chair of the party on Saturday.

Watch more Idaho politics: