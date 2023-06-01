Watch Live: Inauguration Day for several new Idaho state officials, re-elected Gov. Little

Statewide constitutional officers participate in a ceremony on the statehouse steps at noon Friday. The 49th Idaho Inaugural Ball is Saturday night.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the state's other six constitutional officers will take the oath of office at noon Friday.

The 2023 Inauguration Ceremony takes place at the Idaho State Capitol, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.

Four of the seven people elected to statewide office last November will be beginning their first terms: Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

In addition to Gov. Little, Treasurer Julie Ellsworth will be inaugurated for a second term. State Controller Brandon Woolf will begin his third full term in that office.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. KTVB will stream it live on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel, and broadcast it live during the News at Noon on KTVB-TV. The livestream is provided by Idaho Public Television.

Before Friday's inauguration ceremony, Gov. Little and his family are attending a prayer service at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral, which is just across State Street from the north side of the Idaho State Capitol building.

Jefferson Street between 6th and 8th streets is closed until about 3 p.m. Friday. Closed, reserved, and ADA-accessible parking will be available on 8th Street between Jefferson and State.

As a safety consideration, no aerial drones are permitted in the vicinity over the capitol building.

Inaugural Procession and Ball Saturday

Governor Little and First Lady Teresa Little will join state constitutional officers and their families for the Inaugural Procession and Ball Saturday at 8 p.m. inside the Capitol.

The Inaugural Ball was first held in the newly built statehouse following the inauguration of John M. Haines as Idaho's 10th governor in 1913. This 49th Inaugural Ball will continue the traditional Grand Procession.

Doors open at 7 p.m. To ensure security, early admissions will not be allowed. Guests may enter the Capitol from 6th or 8th Street on the first and second floors.

Jefferson Street between 6th and 8th Street and 8th Street between Jefferson and State Street will be closed to traffic for Saturday night's event.

Ticket sales finance the Inaugural Ball, and admission to the event is by ticket only. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children under 12 years of age.

Gov. Little will deliver his State of the State Address at 1 p.m. Monday in a joint session of the Idaho Legislature.

