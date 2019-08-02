BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's tax revenues continued to lag behind forecasts last month, coming in nearly 22 percent lower than expected.

Tax officials say the discrepancy is likely because people aren't withholding enough from their paychecks after the state's tax law changed last year. If that's the case, the state will likely see the difference made up when Idaho residents file their tax returns, along with a check for their taxes due, in April.

The Division of Fiscal management says actual tax collections for January totaled about $315 million. That compares to the forecast of more than $402 million.