Idaho wineries want to store extra wine in the state

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's wine industry wouldn't have to store extra wine in neighboring states under proposed legislation.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Thursday to send to the full House the measure the state's wine industry says would save it tens of thousands of dollars. Idaho has some 60 wineries.

But Idaho law doesn't allow extra wine they produce they don't have room for to be stored in Idaho.

The legislation would allow the use of third-party bonded warehouses that could store the wine.

Backers say it would save Idaho wineries money while also creating new business in Idaho.