Idaho wineries could get OK to store extra wine in state

Backers say it would save Idaho wineries money while also creating new business in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's wine industry won't have to store extra wine in neighboring states under proposed legislation heading to the governor for his signature.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 32-3 to approve the measure the state's wine industry says would save it tens of thousands of dollars.

Idaho has some 60 wineries. Idaho law doesn't allow extra wine they produce they don't have room for to be stored in Idaho.

The legislation would allow the use of third-party bonded warehouses in Idaho that could store the wine.