Idaho voters to decide if lawmakers can call special sessions

The House voted 54-15 on Tuesday to clear the two-thirds threshold needed for proposed constitutional amendments.
Credit: KTVB
BOISE, Idaho — Voters will get the chance to decide whether lawmakers in the part-time Idaho Legislature will be able to call special sessions, a power currently limited to governors. 

The House voted 54-15 on Tuesday to clear the two-thirds threshold needed for proposed constitutional amendments. The resolution has already passed the Senate. 

The measure will go before voters in November 2022, needing a simple majority. 

If voters approve, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Senate agree. 

Backers say the Legislature isn't an equal branch of government without that power. Opponents fear it could lead to a full-time Legislature.

