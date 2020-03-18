Idaho transgender women sports ban bill heads to governor

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho bill banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports despite warnings that such a law is unconstitutional is heading to the governor's desk.
The House voted 54-16 Wednesday to approve an amended version from the Senate.
The measure would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities.
A girls’ or women’s team would not be open to transgender students who identify as female.
Backers say the law is needed because transgender female athletes have physical advantages. Opponents say it discriminates against transgender girls and women and will subject athletes to invasive tests.