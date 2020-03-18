Idaho transgender women sports ban bill heads to governor

The measure would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho bill banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports despite warnings that such a law is unconstitutional is heading to the governor's desk.

The House voted 54-16 Wednesday to approve an amended version from the Senate.

A girls’ or women’s team would not be open to transgender students who identify as female.