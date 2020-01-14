BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's schools chief is voicing her displeasure with a proposal to increase the state's sales tax by one percent to help fund education.

On Monday, we reported on a proposed increase in sales tax from 6 to 7 percent.

The tax would help eliminate school district levies by shifting money to the sales tax and out of property taxes.

It could potentially generate $250 million to go towards Idaho schools.

But Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra told our Doug Petcash that she is not so sure about this proposal.



"In this scenario we need to be careful about plans that are long term and sustainable, we can't keep taxing the people of Idaho and expect that that will fix it, especially if we're looking at a sales tax," Ybarra said.

