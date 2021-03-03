Idaho Senate OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions

Lawmakers voted 24-11 on Wednesday to clear the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment that now goes to the House.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time state Legislature to call itself into session.

Lawmakers voted 24-11 on Wednesday to clear the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment that now goes to the House, where it will also need a two-thirds majority.

SJR 102 would go before voters in November 2022 if successful and would need a simple majority to win.

If voters approve, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Chamber agree. Currently, only governors can call special sessions.

Senator Petter Riggs (R-Post Falls) voted for the legislation, saying the constitutional amendment would give legislators a new tool to help the state during "an all-hands-on-deck situation."

"People have talked about whether or not there is an attempt to serve power from the gentleman on the second floor," he said, "whether there is an effort for the legislature to do something that is outside of its peripheral but the way that I look at it is, our house caught fire last year and we wanted to help. Not to seize power, not to take advantage of the situation but we wanted to help."

Senator Grant Burgoyne (D-Boise) said the amendment isn't in the best interest of the state or the people.

"I believe we would be better off with that if we can find a way to get the right bills passed," he said.