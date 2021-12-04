Idaho Senate narrowly OKs $6M grant for early childhood education

Lawmakers voted 18-17 on Monday to approve taking the money that's part of a reworked bill rejected by the House last month.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate has passed legislation accepting a $6 million federal grant to improve early childhood education from birth through age 5.

Backers say Idaho needs to improve early childhood education efforts because so many children enter first grade unprepared. They also say that the program will be administered by Idaho and have local control over materials used.