March and August school bond, levy elections could end

BOISE, Idaho — March and August election dates school districts use to ask voters to approve bonds and levies would be eliminated under new legislation.

The House State Affairs Committee on Monday voted to clear the way for a hearing on the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Wendy Horman.

Horman says March and August elections draw fewer voters than May and November elections.

She says that allows a small number of people to make important decisions.

School districts ask voters to approve bonds to build schools and levies for ongoing expenses.

Democratic Rep. Brooke Green said the legislation could have significant ramifications for school districts. Horman says she didn't talk to them.