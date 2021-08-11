Idaho's new redistricting map faces second legal challenge

Ada County commissioners are contending that the map is unconstitutional because it splits up more counties than necessary.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Note: The video above is from a Nov. 8 story on the redistricting plan.

A second legal challenge has been filed against Idaho’s redistricting commission over a new map redrawing the state’s 35 legislative districts.

Ada County commissioners filed the petition with the Idaho Supreme Court on Wednesday, contending that the map is unconstitutional because it splits up more counties than necessary.

That’s the same argument made in another lawsuit filed by former state lawmaker Branden Durst last week. The commission was tasked with redrawing the districts based on the population as counted in the 2020 census.

Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and the commissioners examined that growth and attempted to create districts roughly equal in population.

Watch more Idaho politics: