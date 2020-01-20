×
Idaho lawmakers consider changes in primary voting rules

The bill, if passed by the Legislature, would take effect immediately.
Idaho voters have about two weeks to choose a political party if they want to vote in the Democratic and Republican residential primaries in March. 

A legislative committee on Monday sent to the full House legislation that will take effect immediately should it pass and be signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little. 

The legislation will change state law to require a voter affiliate with a particular party about 90 days before the presidential primary. 

Democrats allow unaffiliated voters to participate in their presidential primary but Republicans do not.

