Idaho panel OKs bill targeting predatory medical debt collectors

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation in Idaho to create transparency in medical bills sent to patients and to rein in predatory medical debt collectors has cleared a Senate panel.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the measure backers call consumer protection legislation.

The bill seeks to cap medical collection debt fees at $350 for people who do not contest their bills and $750 for those who do.

It would also set a 45-day deadline for medical facilities to get consolidated bills to patients.

Opponents say the measure would increase healthcare costs for patients who pay their bills. It now heads to the full Senate.