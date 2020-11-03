Idaho license plates good for 10 years under new law

Motorists will have three additional years before having to replace a vehicle's physical license plates.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho motorists will have three additional years before having to replace a vehicle's physical license plates.

Republican Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday signed into law legislation extending from seven to 10 years how long the metal license plates are valid.

Currently, plates must be replaced after seven years regardless of their condition.

The costs to replace the physical plates on a passenger vehicle is $7.50.

Officials say the change will result in a drop of 285,000 plates produced in the first year and a drop of 125,000 plates produced annually after that.