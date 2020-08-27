Idaho Legislature wraps up special session, sends 3 bills to governor's desk

Lawmakers approved two election-related bills and a third that would shield businesses and schools from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature concluded its special session Wednesday night, sending three bills to Gov. Brad Little's desk.

Little called the special session for lawmakers to look at changes to election laws in an effort to smooth voting in November.

Lawmakers this week approved two election-related bills and a third that would shield businesses and schools from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

Here's what each of the election-related bills would do if Little signs them into law:

House Bill 1 guarantees in-person voting would be allowed in some form across Idaho, regardless of any emergency orders in effect.

Senate Bill 1001 would essentially buy more time for county clerks to process the expected large influx of mail-in ballots for the November general election.

The third bill, passed late Wednesday evening, changes liability laws to protect businesses, schools and government agencies from lawsuits by people who get COVID-19.

Little has five days from the time he receives the bills to either sign them or veto them. If he does neither, the bills will become law automatically.

The special session got off to a chaotic start on Monday when a large group of people forced their way into the House gallery, shattering a glass door along the way.

Then on Tuesday, four people were arrested, including prominent anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, for failing to move when asked by Idaho State Police. Bundy was arrested on trespassing charges again on Wednesday. Police had to drag him from the Capitol Building.

