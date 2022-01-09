Special session underway on Idaho education, tax relief legislation

Gov. Little called the September 1 session to "address the effects of inflation."

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature is in special session this Thursday to consider legislation that would used much of the state’s $2 billion surplus for income-tax rebates and additional funding for public education.

Gov. Brad Little on August 23 announced that he was calling the session to “respond to the effects of inflation on taxpayers and the education system.”

The legislation being considered calls for tax rebates totaling up to $500 million, with payments equivalent to 10% of the state income tax amount reported on 2020 returns or $300 for individuals and $600 for families, whichever is more. Also proposed, a flat income tax of 5.8% for individuals, estates and trusts, and corporations.

For public education, the bill calls for annual distributions of $330 million in sales tax revenue into a public school income fund for K-12 education and $80 million to an in-demand careers fund for colleges and universities, beginning in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, 2023. An early draft of the legislation also called for 3% increases in those funds for subsequent years, but that provision is not in the bill the Legislature is considering in Thursday’s session.

The House and Senate convened separately at 8 a.m. and are expected to meet in a joint session soon, at a time to be determined. That session will be streamed live on KTVB.COM and the KTVB mobile app.

An updated co-sponsor list published August 30 indicates 35 House members and 24 Senate members have signed on. That’s exactly half of the 70-member House and a majority of the 35-member Senate.

