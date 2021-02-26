x
Idaho Legislature sends $175M rental assistance bill to governor

The Idaho Senate unanimously voted to approve the bill authorizing the spending of $175 million for rental assistance.
Residents of Idaho could see millions of dollars in rental assistance during the pandemic if the governor signs a bill authorizing the spending. 

The Idaho Press reported that the Idaho Senate unanimously voted Thursday to approve the bill authorizing the spending of $175 million for rental assistance from funds the state was granted under the coronavirus relief bill signed into law in December by former President Donald Trump. 

The Idaho bill previously passed the House and will next head to Republican Gov. Brad Little for consideration. His spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said Little doesn't comment on pending legislation before it reaches his office.

