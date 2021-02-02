x
Idaho lawmakers have not yet approved spending $900M in aid

The inaction comes despite calls from groups saying the money is needed immediately.
Credit: Keith Ridler / AP
The Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Idaho lawmakers in the first week of the legislative session wasted no time initiating a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little that could affect Idaho residents for generations. Lawmakers introduced eight pieces of legislation to increase the authority of the part-time Legislature while limiting the governor's power. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho state lawmakers in a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little say they should have been called back into session last year to distribute $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money that Little doled out. 

But now that the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature has gathered in Boise, lawmakers have the power to allocate money and have not approved spending any of $900 million in new federal rescue money received by the state. 

The inaction comes despite calls from groups saying the money is needed immediately. 

The money can go for programs including meals on wheels, rent assistance and child care.

