Idaho Legislature adjourns for session; all of Gov. Little's vetoes stand

The 2022 session ends at 81 days. Major legislation adopted this year includes a $600 million income tax cut and a record increase in the budget for public schools.

BOISE, Idaho — The second session of the 66th Idaho Legislature is over. The House adjourned sine die at 1:50 p.m. Thursday; the Senate followed about an hour later.

Both chambers returned Thursday morning after a five-day recess, which was called late Friday night after a lengthy debate on the budget for the Idaho Commission for Libraries, which was the final appropriations bill of the session. The only items on the agenda for Thursday were six bills Gov. Brad Little had vetoed.

Lawmakers on Thursday took override votes on one of those bills: Senate Bill 1381, the Coronavirus Pause Act. However, it did not receive the two-thirds supermajority necessary to override the governor's veto. The vote on Thursday was 21-14. Earlier in the session, the Senate voted 24-11 in favor of the bill, which would have made it illegal for most businesses to require the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment or receiving service. It included exemptions for situations involving federal law, existing employee-employer contracts, and businesses that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

The 81 days of this year's legislative session included passing the state's largest-ever income tax cut of $600 million and one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bans. The "heartbeat" abortion ban will be enforced through lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges. Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit to block the law.

Other notable legislation that became law included a record 11-percent, $300 million increase for K-12 public schools, $325 million for water infrastructure and more than $800 million for transportation costs and deferred maintenance on state buildings.

