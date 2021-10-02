Bill to end legal notice requirement in newspapers fails

Opponents of the measure said it would make finding legal notices difficult to impossible.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation to end the requirement that government agencies publish legal notices in newspapers failed in the House.

Lawmakers on Wednesday rejected with a 37-33 vote the measure that would have eliminated a source of income for Idaho newspapers.

Legislators backing the bill said it would save government entities money and bring Idaho into the 21st century. Opponents said it would make finding legal notices difficult to impossible.