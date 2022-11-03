x
Idaho leaders don't act on McGeachin legal fee request

Budget leaders decided not to act on a request by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for extra money to pay a private attorney she hired in a public records dispute.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho legislative budget leaders have decided not to act on a request by Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for extra money to pay a private attorney she hired in a public records dispute. 

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 18-0 Friday to approve a budget of $202,200 for her office for next fiscal year. 

That decision omitted her request of $29,000 for legal fees for the fiscal year ending June 30. 

McGeachin last year hired a private attorney to keep secret records from her Education Task Force, but lost in court. 

McGeachin's office has paid the $29,000, meaning she may not have enough to make payroll.

