Idaho lawmakers want to make legalizing drugs more difficult

BOISE, Idaho — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of marijuana and other drugs without the approval of two-thirds of the Idaho Legislature moved forward on Thursday.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 10-4 to send the resolution to the full House.

Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho.

Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses.