Idaho lawmakers seek special session for liability shield law

A majority of state lawmakers on the working group voted for the plan, saying such a law is needed to protect government, schools and private businesses.

BOISE, Idaho — A working group of Idaho lawmakers has approved legislation creating a liability shield for protection against lawsuits during declared emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

And they want Republican Gov. Brad Little to call the entire Legislature back into session to consider it.

A majority of state House and Senate lawmakers on the Judiciary and Rules Working Group on Thursday voted for the plan, saying such a law is needed to protect government, schools and private businesses.

Some lawmakers opposed to the legislation say a liability shield would remove incentives for those entities to take precautions.

Little's spokeswoman said the governor looks forward to reviewing the report by legislators.

