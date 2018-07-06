BOISE - Key Idaho lawmakers said Wednesday was a historic day because members of the Natural Resources Interim Committee agreed to ask Gov. Butch Otter to call a special session of the Legislature this summer on water rights.

The water that flows in the Boise River and in irrigation canals comes from three dams in the Treasure Valley: Anderson Ranch, Arrowrock, and Lucky Peak. It's a delicate balancing act for the Federal Bureau of Reclamation when flooding is a threat because its job is to control flooding.

There are also contracts with the Bureau of Reclamation for water from our reservoir system. Most farmers, and some subdivisions, depend on it. When there is an early release during a high water year that water is counted toward the contracted allotment. However, it's typically not being used in March or April.

"I mean the water interests in the Treasure Valley have been struggling with this issue for 10 years or more," said Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.

Bedke says that's why having water interests agree on creating more storage as a solution to the problem is historic. Lawmakers on the Interim Natural Resources Committee and standing Senate and House Resources committees voted unanimously to ask the governor for a special session focused on the issue of water rights.

There are questions on the Boise Basin-focused legislation. Idaho Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett said a special session will allow everyone to ask those questions.

"It would probably benefit us to have a thorough vetting of it and have more public input," Stennett said. "Then we will be better prepared to make a change in legislation on water, which is always a very contentious thing to do without people's understanding."

Only the governor can call for a special session, and if he does he will set the date.

© 2018 KTVB