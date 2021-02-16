x
Idaho lawmakers propose sweeping cuts to income, sales taxes

The complex, 17-page proposal was introduced Tuesday in a House committee.
Credit: LIgorko / Thinkstock

BOISE, Idaho — Sweeping tax cuts proposed by Idaho lawmakers would slash assessments on all income brackets and lower the sales tax from 6% to 5.3% beginning next year. 

The complex, 17-page proposal was introduced Tuesday in a House committee after Republican Gov. Brad Little called for $450 million in tax relief, including $295 million in one-time cuts and $160 million in permanent tax cuts. 

The proposed bill estimates it would result in $284 million in tax relief a year. 

Despite the pandemic, Idaho has a budget surplus of about $600 million. 

Officials attribute much of that to federal virus relief funds and an influx of new residents.

