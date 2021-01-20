x
Idaho lawmakers tweak bill in power struggle with governor

The new bill seeks to give the Legislature, not the governor, the power to extend emergency declarations. It would also limit the powers of health districts.
Credit: Keith Ridler / AP
The Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Idaho lawmakers in the first week of the legislative session wasted no time initiating a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little that could affect Idaho residents for generations. Lawmakers introduced eight pieces of legislation to increase the authority of the part-time Legislature while limiting the governor's power. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho — House lawmakers are fine-tuning legislation in their power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little over emergency declarations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic

The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday killed one bill and replaced it with a reworded version that seeks to give the Legislature, not the governor, the power to extend emergency declarations. 

The new bill contains a significant change in that it also would limit government entities like health districts from taking actions that don't follow emergency declaration guidelines set by the Legislature. 

Lawmakers say they were left out of the decision-making process concerning coronavirus restrictions that started in March.

