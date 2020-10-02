x
Idaho lawmakers eye plan for taxing exempt properties

Rep. John Gannon says taxing those properties in Boise could result in a 2% reduction overall for city residents and about 1% for the county.
Credit: KTVB
The Idaho Statehouse. File photo.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation for a constitutional amendment could end up reducing some property taxes by removing exemptions for others. 

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday gave the OK for the resolution that would allow legislation to bring into the property tax pool government properties leased by third parties. 

Democratic Rep. John Gannon as an example says taxing those properties in Boise could result in a 2% reduction overall for city residents and about 1% for the county. 

The resolution will have to pass both the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority and then be approved by voters.

