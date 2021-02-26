Idaho lawmakers drop coronavirus lawsuit against Legislature

Democratic state Reps. Sue Chew and Muffy Davis notified a federal court Wednesday that they were dismissing the lawsuit.

BOISE, Idaho — Two Idaho lawmakers have dropped their lawsuit against the Republican-led state Legislature and legislative leadership that alleged lax coronavirus protocols at the Statehouse.

Democratic state Reps. Sue Chew and Muffy Davis notified a federal court Wednesday that they were dismissing the lawsuit. The court filing didn’t reveal why they dropped the case.

Both have health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19.

Idaho’s legislative leaders have declined to require masks, and lawmakers aren’t allowed to attend and vote remotely.

Attorneys for the Legislature said there are rules allowing lawmakers to lower their risk of infection, including requesting the installation of plastic glass dividers around their desks on the House floor.