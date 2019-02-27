BOISE, Idaho — Members of the public testified before Idaho state lawmakers about a sex education bill that would no longer make enrolling students in the course automatic.

The hearing in the state Capitol Tuesday addressed a proposal by Republican state Rep. Barbara Ehardt that would require parents to give permission for students to take sex education, rather than the current system in which enrollment is automatic and parents must "opt out" to remove their children from the course.

The bill would also require materials to be available to parents prior to enrollment.

The House Education Committee hearing included testimony from three people favoring the bill and 18 opposed, including students who said limiting access to sex education increases the risk of unwanted pregnancies.

A vote is scheduled for Friday.