BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's legislative budget-writing committee has voted unanimously to boost pay for court reporters after learning that the state is facing a serious shortage of people willing to do the job.

Idaho state law requires a court reporter for all district court proceedings. They create verbatim records used for future appeals and other proceedings.

The Idaho Press reports currently Idaho court reporter positions are going unfilled because the pay is low and the closest school with a program for court reporters is in Washington state.

On Monday, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved a 10 percent increase in the state's budget for court reporters. That's a boost of more than $340,000.