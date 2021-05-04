x
Idaho intern reports rape, says lawmakers 'destroyed me'

An anti-government group's members harassed the young woman after she testified in a hearing.
Credit: AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, watches as members of the House ethics committee discuss whether he acted in a way that was "unbecoming" to his position in connection with rape allegations brought against him by a 19-year-old intern, during a hearing in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The committee unanimously agreed on Thursday that von Ehlinger should be formally censured and suspended from his office, and that a new lawmaker should be appointed to serve in his place. The full House could vote on the matter as soon as Friday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)

BOISE, Idaho — From nearly the moment a 19-year-old intern's report that she was raped by an Idaho lawmaker became public, she faced harassment from right-wing groups and even other lawmakers. 

One state lawmaker made inquiries about whether the intern could actually be referred for criminal charges. 

Another shared links with thousands of people about a blog post that included the intern's name, photo and personal details about her life. 

The intern in an interview with The Associated Press described the harassment as overwhelming. She wants the Legislature to protect others from harassment in the future.

