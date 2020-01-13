BOISE, Idaho — A House panel has nixed some searches of personal belongings at the Statehouse and other state government buildings out of concern such searches could be unconstitutional.

The House State Affairs Committee on Monday removed language from administrative rules put forward by the Department of Administration intended to keep the areas safe.

Lawmakers say other rules will allow law enforcement officials to search suspicious suspects.

Lawmakers rejected a change to the rules sought by Republican Rep. Christy Zito that would have restricted flu shots from being given to state workers at state workplaces.

The Senate will also consider the administrative rules to decide if it wants to make changes.

