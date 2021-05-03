Idaho House passes opt in requirement for sex education

The bill, sponsored by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, passed 56-12 on a party-line vote Friday, and now goes to the Senate.

Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation that would require parents to opt in their kids to some sex education lessons in school.

The bill, sponsored by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, passed 56-12 on a party-line vote Friday, and now goes to the Senate.

If enacted, it would change the existing state law, which allows parents to opt out if they don't want their child getting sex education lessons in school.