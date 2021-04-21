Idaho House overrides governor's veto on emergency powers

Lawmakers voted 48-19 on Wednesday to attain the two-thirds threshold needed to override the veto and send the measure to the Senate.

BOISE, Idaho — The Republican-dominated House has overridden GOP Gov. Brad Little's veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor's power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers voted 48-19 on Wednesday to attain the two-thirds threshold needed to override the veto and send the measure to the Senate.

Its fate in the Senate is uncertain as lawmakers there on Monday opted not to override a veto of similar legislation to curb a governor's emergency powers.

Supporters of the measures say the governor has too much power during emergencies.