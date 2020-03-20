x
Idaho House ends legislative session amid virus concerns

The House voted 32-28 Friday to end the session a day after the Senate went home.
Idaho House of Representatives

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House ended the 2020 legislative session after balancing fears of spreading the coronavirus with potential vetoes of several bills that they will now be powerless to do anything about. 

The House voted 32-28 Friday to end the session a day after the Senate went home.

One bill that could be vetoed bans transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates. 

The other bans transgender women from competing in women's sports. 

Republican Gov. Brad Little has until next week to make a decision. 

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke says that if not for the virus, the House would have remained in session to override vetoes. 

