Idaho panel rejects initial teacher certification rules

BOISE, Idaho — A panel of lawmakers has removed standards for initial teacher certification.

The House Education Committee on Tuesday voted to cut out the rules put forward by the Idaho State Board of Education.

Republican Rep. Gary Marshall says cutting the overly burdensome rules would lead to more creativity and result in more teachers for Idaho classrooms.

Democratic Rep. Steve Berch says removing the standards lowers the bar and could put unqualified teachers in the classroom.

The arcane administrative rules process involves both the House and Senate.