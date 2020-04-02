x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

capitol-watch

Idaho panel rejects initial teacher certification rules

The House Education Committee voted to cut the rules put forward by the Idaho State Board of Education.
Credit: KTVB
The House Education Committee

BOISE, Idaho — A panel of lawmakers has removed standards for initial teacher certification. 

The House Education Committee on Tuesday voted to cut out the rules put forward by the Idaho State Board of Education. 

Republican Rep. Gary Marshall says cutting the overly burdensome rules would lead to more creativity and result in more teachers for Idaho classrooms. 

Democratic Rep. Steve Berch says removing the standards lowers the bar and could put unqualified teachers in the classroom. 

The arcane administrative rules process involves both the House and Senate. 

The rules would remain in effect unless the Senate also removes them. 

RELATED: Idaho lawmakers hear divisive testimony on science standards

RELATED: House panel takes testimony on Idaho math standards

RELATED: Idaho presidential primary bill drawing debate over proposed party affiliation rules