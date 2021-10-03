Idaho House defeats bill outlawing protests at private homes

The House voted 38-31 on Tuesday to reject the measure that backers said was needed to prevent mobs from intimidating and terrorizing families in their homes.

Legislation to make it illegal to demonstrate at private residences in Idaho has been defeated in the state House.

Idaho in the last year has experienced high-profile demonstrations at officials' homes spurred by frustration with restrictions on gatherings or mask-wearing mandates related to the pandemic.

Backers say allowing the demonstrations deters people from public service or joining police agencies, as at least one officer's home was targeted. Those opposed say the proposed law is an infringement of free speech rights.

