Idaho House committee to allow youth testimony with parent permission

Rep. Skaug in a Jan. 17 meeting said the Judiciary, Rules and Administration House Committee would not allow testimony from minors. The decision was revised Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — After receiving several calls, some of them "vile, profane and insulting," Judiciary, Rules and Administration House Committee Chairman Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) announced Friday minors will be allowed to testify in his committee.

"The biggest news in the newspaper lately has been this committee on one of our rules, on front page news, and that kind of surprised me," Skaug said. "We're going to modify that rule a little bit."

Skaug had announced the committee would not accept testimony from minors during a Jan. 17 meeting. Skaug cited past committee meeting where adults – people old enough to vote – did not get the chance to testify on the bill at hand because people under 18 years old testified ahead of them.

He was within his power to regulate testimony, according to the Idaho State Legislature House Rules.

On Friday, Skaug reversed the previous decision, to some extent.

Minors will be allowed to testify in the committee, but they will either need to be accompanied by a parent or have a parent sign a permission slip for them to testify.

Earlier this week, the Local Government House Committee – chaired by Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) – followed suit and changed their rules to not allow minors to testify.

Ehardt said she was "inspired" by her colleague when she announced the rule change.

The only exceptions would be if someone under 18 contacts Ehardt in advance if they "desire" to be heard.

