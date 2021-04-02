x
House has new bill to trim Idaho governor's emergency powers

Rep. Jason Monks says the state's current system giving extensive powers to the executive branch is a relic of the Cold War.
Credit: AP
Lawmakers in the Idaho House are making a third attempt to pass legislation to trim the governor's powers during an emergency such as a pandemic. 

The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday OK'd a possible public hearing for the bill that's reworked legislation from previous failed attempts this session.

Republican Rep. Jason Monks says the state's current system giving extensive powers to the executive branch is a relic of the Cold War.

His bill is mirrored in the Senate by another bill that advanced Wednesday. 

The House bill targets a governor's authority during natural disasters. 

The Senate bill targets emergency powers during manmade events, such as a terrorist attack.

