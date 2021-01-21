Idaho House OKs plan to let lawmakers call special sessions

The proposed constitutional amendment is now headed to the Idaho Senate. It must pass with a two-thirds vote.

A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate.

The House mustered the two-thirds vote required to approve the legislation, which supporters say is needed to provide a check on the governor's authority.

The measure stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions that Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus infections and deaths.