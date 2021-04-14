Idaho House approves prohibition on mask mandates

Lawmakers voted 47-22 on Wednesday with no Democratic support to send the bill to the Senate.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House of Representatives has approved legislation prohibiting mask mandates by government entities in Idaho.

Lawmakers voted 47-22 on Wednesday with no Democratic support to send the bill to the Senate.

Republican Gov. Brad Little never imposed a statewide mask mandate. But a handful of counties and about a dozen cities have during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Backers say requiring masks violates personal rights. Contradicting public health experts, Republican Rep. Karey Hanks says information she has finds that masks aren't effective in preventing disease.