Idaho House approves changes to bill trimming governor's powers

Lawmakers voted 52-15 on Thursday to approve two modest changes to the bill made in the Senate.

BOISE, Idaho — The House has approved Senate changes to a bill trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power.

Lawmakers voted 52-15 on Thursday to approve two modest changes to the bill made in the Senate.

Lawmakers are taking aim at rules intended to stem the pandemic, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel, as well as a governor’s authority during localized natural disasters such as wildfires and floods.

The bill now goes to the governor, with many lawmakers expecting a veto that they would attempt to override.