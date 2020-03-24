x
Idaho governor's deadline to veto any bills is March 31

Gov. Brad Little is receiving pressure to veto two anti-transgender bills.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs bills in his office on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — The deadline Gov. Brad Little has given himself for possibly vetoing two anti-transgender bills sent to him by the Legislature is 6:30 p.m. March 31.

The Republican governor is receiving pressure to veto a bill banning transgender women from sports and another preventing transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificates.

Little hasn't indicated his intentions. His deadline is 10 days from the Legislature's final adjournment, not counting Sundays.

The governor is using when the Senate called it quits on Thursday evening. The House followed suit the next morning.

The legalities involving those two potential deadlines aren't clear, so Little is using the earlier date. 

So far, the governor has signed more than 200 bills into law, many of them focused on appropriations.

