Idaho governor signs into law anti-transgender legislation

The two new laws could face constitutional challenges.

BOISE, Idaho — (Note: the video above is from a March 9 story laying out both sides of this controversial issue)

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law two controversial anti-transgender bills.

The Republican governor on Monday signed a bill that prohibits transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates, and another that bans transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports.

The birth certificate legislation ignores a federal court ruling that a past Idaho law barring transgender people from making the birth certificate changes was unconstitutional.

The Idaho attorney general's office said it could cost $1 million if the state had to defend the ban again and lost.

The ACLU of Idaho quickly condemned Little's decision to sign the bills, calling them 'discriminatory, unconstitutional, and deeply hurtful."

"Leaders from the business, faith, medical, education and athletics communities will not forget this decision or what it says about the governor's priorities during a global pandemic," The ACLU said in a statement. "The ACLU will see the governor in court. We encourage all Idahoans to email, call, and tweet Gov. Little to express outrage and disappointment at wasting precious taxpayer resources on blatantly anti-transgender bills at a time when we should be coming together for the health and wellbeing of our people."

Watch more Idaho politics: